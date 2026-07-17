Nick Martínez And Rays Face Red Sox On July 17

Martinez is 8-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.