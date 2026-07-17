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Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays • #28 RP

Nick Martínez And Rays Face Red Sox On July 17

Nick Martinez will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, July 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Martinez is 8-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Martinez

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