Nick Martínez And Rays Square Off Against Pirates On April 17

Martinez is 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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