Nick Martínez And Rays Square Off Against Pirates On April 17
Nick Martinez will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Martinez has +120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Martinez is 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.