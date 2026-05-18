Nick Lodolo And Reds Face Phillies On May 18
Nick Lodolo will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lodolo has -114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lodolo is 0-1 with an 8.68 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.