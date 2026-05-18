Nick Lodolo And Reds Face Phillies On May 18

Lodolo is 0-1 with an 8.68 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.