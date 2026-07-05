Nick Lodolo And Reds Take On Orioles On July 5

Lodolo is 2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing just one hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.