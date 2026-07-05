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Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo

Cincinnati Reds • #40 SP

Nick Lodolo And Reds Take On Orioles On July 5

Nick Lodolo will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Lodolo has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lodolo is 2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing just one hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Lodolo

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