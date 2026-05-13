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Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo

Cincinnati Reds • #40 SP

Nick Lodolo And Reds Play Nationals On May 13

Nick Lodolo will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lodolo has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lodolo is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Lodolo

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