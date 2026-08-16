Nick Lodolo And Reds Take On Marlins On Aug. 16

Lodolo is 3-2 with a 4.86 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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