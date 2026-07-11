Nick Lodolo And Reds Play Cubs On July 11

Lodolo is 3-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.