Nick Lodolo And Reds Play Cubs On July 11
Nick Lodolo will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lodolo has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Lodolo is 3-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.