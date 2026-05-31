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Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo

Cincinnati Reds • #40 SP

Nick Lodolo And Reds Play Braves On May 31

Nick Lodolo will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lodolo has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lodolo is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Lodolo

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