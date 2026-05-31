Nick Lodolo And Reds Play Braves On May 31

Lodolo is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.