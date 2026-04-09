Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On April 9

Kurtz is hitting for a .189 BA, .348 OBP and .243 SLG with a 39.1% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.

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