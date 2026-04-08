Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Yankees On April 8

Kurtz is hitting for a .156 BA, .341 OBP and .219 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 22% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Will Warren (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.