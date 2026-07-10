Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play White Sox On July 10

Kurtz is hitting for a .266 BA, .405 OBP and .497 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (5th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Sean Burke (5-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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