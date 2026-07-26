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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Twins On July 26

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .263 BA, .401 OBP and .491 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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