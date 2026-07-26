Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Twins On July 26

Kurtz is hitting for a .263 BA, .401 OBP and .491 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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