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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Twins On July 25

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .266 BA, .405 OBP and .497 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0 for 4 against the Tigers.

The Twins have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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