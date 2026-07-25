Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Twins On July 25

Kurtz is hitting for a .266 BA, .405 OBP and .497 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0 for 4 against the Tigers.

The Twins have not yet named a starter.

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