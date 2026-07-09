Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Tigers On July 9

Kurtz is hitting for a .270 BA, .409 OBP and .503 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (5th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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