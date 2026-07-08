Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Tigers On July 8

Kurtz is hitting for a .271 BA, .410 OBP and .505 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 18.7% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (3rd in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Troy Melton (4-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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