Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Tigers On July 7

Kurtz is hitting for a .275 BA, .415 OBP and .512 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (3rd in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (4-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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