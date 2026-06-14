Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Rockies On June 14

Kurtz is hitting for a .285 BA, .437 OBP and .534 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is .971, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (8th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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