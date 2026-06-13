Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Rockies On June 13

Kurtz is hitting for a .286 BA, .437 OBP and .539 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (6th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.81 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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