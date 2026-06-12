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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Rockies On June 12

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Friday, June 12 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +172 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .283 BA, .438 OBP and .529 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .967, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (5th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Sean Sullivan will start for the Rockies, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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