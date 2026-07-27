Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On July 27

Kurtz is hitting for a .264 BA, .402 OBP and .499 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 69 runs (9th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Twins.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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