Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Rangers On April 16

Kurtz is hitting for a .186 BA, .368 OBP and .271 SLG with a 39.5% strikeout rate and a 22.4% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored eight runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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