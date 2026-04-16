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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Rangers On April 16

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will take on the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .186 BA, .368 OBP and .271 SLG with a 39.5% strikeout rate and a 22.4% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored eight runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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