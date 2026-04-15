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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 15

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will square off against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .200 BA, .380 OBP and .291 SLG with a 38% strikeout rate and a 22.5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (0-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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