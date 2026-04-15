Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 15

Kurtz is hitting for a .200 BA, .380 OBP and .291 SLG with a 38% strikeout rate and a 22.5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (0-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.