Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Rangers On April 14

Kurtz is hitting for a .192 BA, .373 OBP and .288 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and a 22.4% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored eight runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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