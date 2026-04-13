FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 13

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will take on the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, April 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .204 BA, .381 OBP and .306 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored eight runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News