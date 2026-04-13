Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 13

Kurtz is hitting for a .204 BA, .381 OBP and .306 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored eight runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.