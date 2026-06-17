Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Pirates On June 17

Kurtz is hitting for a .292 BA, .442 OBP and .558 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.000, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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