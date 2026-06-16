Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Pirates On June 16

Kurtz is hitting for a .293 BA, .443 OBP and .563 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.006, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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