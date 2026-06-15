Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Pirates On June 15

Kurtz is hitting for a .286 BA, .438 OBP and .536 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is .973, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (5th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jared Jones gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.73 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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