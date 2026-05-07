Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Phillies On May 7

Kurtz is hitting for a .252 BA, .414 OBP and .409 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 21.6% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 19 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Kurtz has recorded four steals on five attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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