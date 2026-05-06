Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Phillies On May 6

Kurtz is hitting for a .244 BA, .408 OBP and .407 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 21.7% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 19 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (1-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start this season.

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