Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Phillies On May 5

Kurtz is hitting for a .244 BA, .412 OBP and .412 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 19 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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