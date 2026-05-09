Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Orioles On May 9

Kurtz is hitting for a .257 BA, .413 OBP and .419 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 20 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Kurtz has recorded four steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Shane Baz (1-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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