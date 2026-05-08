Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Orioles On May 8

Kurtz is hitting for a .252 BA, .413 OBP and .405 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 21.6% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 20 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Kurtz has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Orioles are sending Kyle Bradish (1-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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