Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Mets On April 12

Kurtz is hitting for a .196 BA, .373 OBP and .239 SLG with a 37.3% strikeout rate and a 22% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored seven runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.80 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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