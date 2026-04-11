Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Mets On April 11

Kurtz is hitting for a .209 BA, .370 OBP and .256 SLG with a 38.9% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Kodai Senga (0-1) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

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