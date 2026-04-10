Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Mets On April 10

Kurtz is hitting for a .220 BA, .360 OBP and .268 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored six runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Clay Holmes (2-0) pitches for the Mets to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.