Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Marlins On July 5

Kurtz is hitting for a .278 BA, .420 OBP and .519 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (2nd in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (4-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.

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