Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Marlins On July 4

Kurtz is hitting for a .282 BA, .424 OBP and .525 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 19.3% walk rate. His OPS is .949, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (9-4) to make his 19th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.