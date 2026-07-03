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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Marlins On July 3

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will square off against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +196 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .279 BA, .422 OBP and .516 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 19.3% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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