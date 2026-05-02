Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Guardians On May 2

Kurtz is hitting for a .227 BA, .410 OBP and .409 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 23.6% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 18 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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