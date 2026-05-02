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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Guardians On May 2

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will face the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +198 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .227 BA, .410 OBP and .409 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 23.6% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 18 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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