Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Guardians On May 1

Kurtz is hitting for a .236 BA, .417 OBP and .425 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 23.7% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 18 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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