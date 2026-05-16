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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Giants On May 16

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will face the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .276 BA, .429 OBP and .494 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs (19th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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