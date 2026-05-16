Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Giants On May 16

Kurtz is hitting for a .276 BA, .429 OBP and .494 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs (19th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.

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