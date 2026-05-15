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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Giants On May 15

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .275 BA, .428 OBP and .477 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle (1-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.18 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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