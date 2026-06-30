Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Dodgers On June 30

Kurtz is hitting for a .279 BA, .423 OBP and .521 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (9-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

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