Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Dodgers On July 1

Kurtz is hitting for a .276 BA, .421 OBP and .516 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 19.5% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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