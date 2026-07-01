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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Dodgers On July 1

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .276 BA, .421 OBP and .516 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 19.5% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have not yet named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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