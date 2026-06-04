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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Cubs On June 4

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .288 BA, .440 OBP and .507 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 20.5% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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