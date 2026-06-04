Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Cubs On June 4

Kurtz is hitting for a .288 BA, .440 OBP and .507 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 20.5% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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