Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Cubs On June 3

Kurtz is hitting for a .289 BA, .440 OBP and .512 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 20.5% walk rate. His OPS is .952, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Colin Rea gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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