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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Cubs On June 2

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .288 BA, .439 OBP and .500 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 20.5% walk rate. His OPS is .939, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs (9th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jameson Taillon (2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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