Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Cardinals On May 14

Kurtz is hitting for a .267 BA, .418 OBP and .453 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 26 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.18 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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