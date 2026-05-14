Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Cardinals On May 14
Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Kurtz is hitting for a .267 BA, .418 OBP and .453 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 26 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Michael McGreevy (3-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.18 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.