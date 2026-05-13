FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Cardinals On May 13

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .260 BA, .416 OBP and .425 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 24 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News