Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Cardinals On May 13

Kurtz is hitting for a .260 BA, .416 OBP and .425 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 24 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.