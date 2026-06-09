Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Brewers On June 9

Kurtz is hitting for a .282 BA, .434 OBP and .521 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 20.5% walk rate. His OPS is .956, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (3rd in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-6) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Robert Gasser (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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